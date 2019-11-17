Forum hopes to hit the right note with Tweed youth

Heartlight Music director Melissa Stanton will be an industry mentor at the Youth Music Forum held on November 29.

A YOUTH music forum to help promote local talent in Tweed Shire will be held later this month.

The event, run by Tweed Shire Council, is an educational forum for young people.

It includes presentations and panels on songwriting, technology in music, promotions, and do-it-yourself business.

Council’s community development officer David Burgener said the event was about celebrating and promoting local talent and building relationships between high school students, post-secondary institutions, industry experts and Council.

“These events are a great opportunity to connect with other musicians and learn from local people in the industry,” Mr Burgener said.

“Professional development is a key part of making a career in the music business and creative industries.

“Of course we’ll also have some live music with sets from Courtney and Martin Worboyes, and Angie Hudson, which will be fantastic.

“It’s shaped up to be a fantastic event and we are excited to work alongside a group of students from Banora Point High School and music industry mentor Melissa Stanton who has helped design the program for the event,” he said.

Heartlight Music director Melissa Stanton is a signed musician and songwriter and has been mentoring successfully for more than 30 years in the industry.

“It is my absolute pleasure to be working as Council’s music industry mentor for the upcoming Youth Music Forum,” Ms Stanton said.

“I am committed to creating longevity as a musician and performer in this industry and I am passionate about the youth of this region contributing to an exciting and dynamic industry in which they feel they have a voice.

“The forum will give youth the opportunity to talk with key players in the music industry and build contacts that can help them on their musical journey.

“This is a great opportunity for young people looking at the music industry to gain valuable knowledge and experiences.”

The Music Youth Forum will be held on Friday, November 29 at the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre auditorium.

The event is free, but spaces are limited. Book at youthmusicforum.eventbrite.com.au.