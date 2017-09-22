Forum on track of securing rail corridor

A forum into the rail corridor between Casino and Murwillumbah will be held on Monday, September 25.

COMMUNITY members will gather to discuss the future of the Northern Rivers rail corridor next week.

The forum, hosted by the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group, will be held at the Murwillumbah Community Centre from 6pm on Monday, September 25, with all welcome.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne, New South Wales Greens transport spokeswoman Dr Mehreen Faruqi and NRRAG member Geoff Reid will discuss the future potential of the rail corridor between Murwillumbah and Casino.

NRRAG's film, Bringing Trains Back to the Northern Rivers, will be shown before a Q&A session.

NRRAG spokesperson Beth Shelley said an eight-train-a-day commuter rail service was the "big picture” for the region.

"Connecting cycleways with rail and buses to develop an integrated plan to get cars off the road will cut transport emissions and deliver real transport and eco-tourism outcomes for all people,” Ms Shelley said.

"Given the Tweed Shire Council has once again resubmitted their Rail Trail proposal for funding to the Federal Government we believe we need to engage the communities of Murwillumbah and the Tweed in helping to protect the rail corridor.”

She said the proposed Rail Trail, if approved and funded, would mean the "end of the railway” and would pose biosecurity threats to agriculture.