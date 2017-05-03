Forum raises expectations businesses might learn fate

THE Insurance Council of Australia reportedly told an audience at a Tweed Heads forum they should now expect answers on claims, according to some who were at the event.

Christina Lee Weiner, who, along with her partner Alf Smith, continues to wait on the outcome of claims after water inundated their Southern Cross Organic Butchery, said ICA representatives made the announcement.

"They said the insurers should have an answer for us,” she said.

"They thought there should be an answer because they've had our report since early-to-mid April, but they've also said insurance companies have four months to respond and can extend to 12 months.”

Sue Hall, of Halls Tyre Service, said the event reassured policyholders of options if they believed their insurance claims were judged unfairly.

ICA's general manager of communications Campbell Fuller said about 80 policyholders were at Friday's event.

He said many used it to speak to insurers and seek "guidance from Legal Aid and the Financial Ombudsman Service about the dispute resolution process”.