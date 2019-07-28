Forwards lead the way for Seahorses

A RESILIENT Ballina overpowered Casuarina in the second half to run away with a 26-14 win in Far North Coast rugby union at Quays Reserve, Ballina, on Saturday.

Both teams were missing some key players and the win should help Ballina secure second spot on the ladder.

Halfback Beau Clarke and flanker Brad Brown scored second-half tries for the Seahorses after the scores were locked 14-all at half-time.

Brown has taken on the captaincy this season and is a key part of a hard-working forward pack along with flanker Luke Kliese and second-rower Jakob O'Connor.

"We have a really high effective work-rate with those guys and Brad puts in a whole-hearted performance every week,” Ballina coach Chris Hickey said.

"Some games like today he goes a little bit better again and Jakob runs our line-out really well.

"Luke is becoming an important part of our team now too, he does a lot of the work that goes unnoticed.

"In the backs Nick Watson is really developing as our halfback, he's started to add some running elements to his game.”

Watson scored the first try for Ballina when he took a quick tap and strolled over from close to the line.

Casuarina centre Rian Oliver took on extra responsibility with the kicking duties in the absence of five-eighth Vitori Buatava.

He also proved a handful when he ran the ball and gave the Barbarians a 14-7 lead when he forced his way over in the first half.

Ballina No 8 Stan Lolohea was the most damaging ball runner in the forwards and the Seahorses lost some steam when he was yellow-carded.

"We played a lot better in the second half and our forwards stepped up when it was getting a bit tough out there,” Hickey said. "They were above us on the ladder and we were expecting that sort of physical game.”

Other winners on Saturday were Wollongbar, Lennox Head, Casino and Lismore.

SCOREBOARD

Ballina 24 (Brad Brown, Stan Lolohea, Beau Clarke, Nick Watson tries; Tom Watson 2 conversions) d Casuarina Beach 14 (Abraham Buatava, Rian Olivier tries; Casey Calder 2 conversions). Half-time: 14-all.

Wollongbar-Alstonville 33 (Jaiden Reginato 2, Daniel Damen, Alex Gibbon, Lloyd Morgan tries; Jaiden McDonald 4 conversions)

d Southern Cross University 10

(Pat Kelly try; Will Hawkins conversion, penalty goal). Half-time: 14-10.

Lennox Head 48 (Rob Roberts 2, Angus Langfield, Billy Goldsmith, Callum S Jones, Rhys Tatum, Hugo Marks, Willis Parker tries; Billy Goldsmith 4 conversions) d Byron Bay 31 (Craig Wallace 2, Mark Howard 2, Steven Gilbert tries; Peter Gillespie 3 conversions). Half-time: Lennox Head 22-19.

Casino 43 (Wilson Lovokuro 2, Stephen Murchie 2, Scott Kenny, Joseph Murphy tries; Harrison Cusack 5 conversions, penalty goal) d Grafton 24 (Keaton Ingram 2, Luke Worthing, Jack Whitsides tries; Luke Worthing 2 conversions). Half-time: Grafton 14-10.

Lismore 28 (Brett Carroll, Angus MacDougall, Will Fairweather, Cody Johnston tries; Andrew Sky 4 conversions) d Bangalow 10

(Josh Johns, Blake Neilsen tries). Half-time: 14-0.

Pointscore: Wollongbar 75, Ballina 53, Casuarina 52, Lennox Head 49, Casino 39, Byron Bay 35, Grafton 35, SCU 21, Lismore 17, Bangalow 11.

Next round on Saturday:

SCU v Casino, Byron Bay v Wollongbar-Alstonville, Lennox Head v Grafton, Casuarina Beach

v Lismore, Bangalow (and Mullumbimby) v Ballina (at Brunswick Heads).

Reserve grade: Ballina 29 d Casuarina 15, Mullumbimby 60 d Lismore 0, Casino 46 d Grafton 14, Wollongbar 30 d Southern Cross University 0.

Women's sevens: Wollongbar 48 d Southern Cross University 5, Casino 31 d Grafton 19, Evans River 42 d Byron Bay 0. Next round: Ballina v Yamba, Byron Bay v Wollongbar-Alstonville, Grafton v Evans River, SCU v Casino.

President's Cup: Tenterfield 89

d Grafton 0, Yamba 12 d Ballina 8, Iluka 30 d Kyogle 0. Next round: Grafton v Evans River, Kyogle v Tenterfield, Ballina v Yamba.