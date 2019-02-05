Menu
Login
Fossil fuel companies run our country
Fossil fuel companies run our country
Opinion

Fossil fuel companies run our country

bmuir
by
5th Feb 2019 7:44 AM

Australia's major political parties are brought to you by the fossil fuel lobby.

Woodside, Santos, Chevron Australia, Alinta Energy, Origin Energy and the Minerals Council of Australia all contributed tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Liberal, Labor and National Party.

Adani, which infamously contributed to the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, funded the Liberal Party and One Nation.

Hence, it's not surprising that our government (regardless as to which major party is in power) is so reluctant to look to anything besides fossil fuel as a "viable" energy source.

Another thing to consider is whether governments actually run our country or if it is big, multinational corporations.

Either way, with our climate fast heating up, we're in big trouble.

Top Stories

    Tweed water supply contamination warning

    Tweed water supply contamination warning

    Environment RED alert issued for blue-green algae in Bray Park Weir.

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:52 PM
    Residents furious at misuse of memorial

    Residents furious at misuse of memorial

    News People seen swimming, washing dog in Anzac Memorial Fountain.

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:24 PM
    First sod is turned for new airport hotel

    First sod is turned for new airport hotel

    News WORK has started on a $50m Rydges hotel at Gold Coast Airport.

    • 5th Feb 2019 11:57 AM
    Relocate responds

    Relocate responds

    News Group defends environmental claims