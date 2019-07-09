Foster mother lashes out at police failure to find William

POLICE investigating the disappearance of William Tyrell may have destroyed key evidence by not following proper protocols soon after the child went missing almost five years ago, Williams's foster mother has claimed.

The foster mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said police should have taped off the scene where William was last seen on the very first day of the investigation claiming the scene was not quarantined.

William disappeared from the home of his foster grandparents in September 2014.

"At a fundamental policing level, it is pretty easy to get the tape out and cordon-off the crime scene," she said in the Channel 10 podcast Where is William?

William Tyrrell went missing at the age of three and hasn’t been seen since.

"When I reflect back on that period there were easily 10,20,30, 40 people that walked all through the house, the grounds around it, and all around mum and dad's garden and grassy area.

"There is no wonder the dogs didn't get any scent."

The foster mother was the last person to see William on September 12, 2014.

She says she heard him imitating a tiger's roar around the corner from her parent's home in Kendall.

The roar was part of a hide and seek game they played together.

When she couldn't hear him roaring she was unable to see him and began to panic, she said.

Police search the area opposite the house in Bennaroon Drive where William Tyrrell went missing. Picture: Nathan Edwards

"I was walking around in a circle, thinking 'where is he?'," she told the podcast.

"I am yelling out 'William, where are you? You have to talk to mummy. I can't see you. I can't hear you. Where are you?"

The investigation of William was also criticised by his biological parents during the March inquest into his disappearance.

William's biological mother described police thumping on the front door of their home in Sydney the day he went missing, demanding to know where William was, despite him having been in foster care for more than two years.

Benaroon Drive, Kendall in NSW where William Tyrrell disappeared.

"They didn't tell me anything, they asked me if William was there," she told the inquiry.

"They looked around, they thought our (other) son was William, he wasn't.

"They asked what I'd done, blah blah blah and left."

Lead investigator Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin quit the police force in February after being stood down amid claims he secretly audio recorded conversations with witnesses.

Last month he was charged under the surveillance act.

The inquest into William's disappearance will resume in August.