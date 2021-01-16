Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.
The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.
Entertainment

Four actors, 139 roles: It’s a show as crazy as it sounds

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In what could be the perfect antidote to year bereft of humour, the hilarious The 39 Steps premieres in Coffs Harbour today.

And to give an idea of how outrageous this theatre production - described as a fast-paced "madcap murder mystery" - really is, just four actors will play all 139 parts.

The show is produced by Seacrest Productions Inc and directed by Amanda Scott.

This multi-award-winning theatrical extravaganza of minimalism, adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan and inspired by the movie of the same name by Alfred Hitchcock will have audiences suspending their disbelief beyond all measure.

The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.
The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.

And of course this rollicking fast-paced whodunit spy story, worthy of the Monty Python crew, is packed with more ham and cheese that you will find in any deli.

There are nine shows running at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23, with tickets on sale from jettytheatre.com/the-39-steps.

Show times:   Saturday January 16, 2pm PREVIEW   Saturday January 16,  6pm   Sunday January 17, 2pm   Monday January 18, 6pm   Tuesday January 19, 6pm   Wednesday January 20, 2pm   Thursday January 21, 6:30 for 7pm - RUOK? Fundraiser   Friday January 22, 6pm   Saturday January 23, 2pm & 6pm
jetty memorial theatre jetty theatre seacrest productions
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cocaine supply accused in rehab, charges remain before court

        Premium Content Cocaine supply accused in rehab, charges remain before court

        Crime Allegations against three men charged with North Coast drug supply are back before the court.

        Beach track incident: Woman uses metallic bottle to repel attack

        Premium Content Beach track incident: Woman uses metallic bottle to repel...

        News A woman acted bravely by striking a man who grabbed her by the arm on a beach track...

        Road blocked as emergency services attend two-car crash

        Premium Content Road blocked as emergency services attend two-car crash

        News Traffic is being diverted from streets surrounding the scene.

        Blue-green algae blooms to red alert at Tweed

        Premium Content Blue-green algae blooms to red alert at Tweed

        News Council has issued a red alert for blue-green algae following its latest water test...