Four arrested over alleged violent robbery in Tweed

FOUR juveniles have been arrested and fifth is wanted by police over an alleged violent robbery at Banora Point.

Police announced on Monday they had made progress in their investigation of the incident which happened on Friday, September 13.

It is alleged the five youths attacked another young person on the footpath of Lake Kimberley near Liberty Place Banora Point.

The alleged victim was rendered unconscious as a result of the assault.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or may have been in the area at the time.

The alleged assault happened at 12.10am.

Anyone with information is encouraged to phone the Tweed Heads Police Station (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number E-71725625.