Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Four arrested over alleged violent robbery in Tweed

Michael Doyle
23rd Sep 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR juveniles have been arrested and fifth is wanted by police over an alleged violent robbery at Banora Point.

Police announced on Monday they had made progress in their investigation of the incident which happened on Friday, September 13.

It is alleged the five youths attacked another young person on the footpath of Lake Kimberley near Liberty Place Banora Point.

The alleged victim was rendered unconscious as a result of the assault.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or may have been in the area at the time.

The alleged assault happened at 12.10am.

Anyone with information is encouraged to phone the Tweed Heads Police Station (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number E-71725625.

nsw police tweed-byron police violent robbery
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Water restrictions could be in effect by Christmas

    premium_icon Water restrictions could be in effect by Christmas

    Council News With the summer months fast approaching, Tweed Shire Council is encouraging residents to reduce their water usage to delay water restrictions

    Tweed pound to shutdown this week

    premium_icon Tweed pound to shutdown this week

    Council News The council announced earlier in the year the Stotts Creek facility will be closed...

    Family of plane crash victims speak out

    premium_icon Family of plane crash victims speak out

    News “Jeff’s and Matt’s passing is devastating news."