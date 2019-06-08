Four burning questions for this weekend's LLT premiership

ON THE RUN: Mustangs player Olivia Attenborough-Doyle, making a run for her side during their draw against Casino.

Can Cudgen keep scoring?

THE Hornets showed last weekend they have the ability to score plenty of points, putting 38 on the board against Lower Clarence. This was a stark improvement after being held to nil in their round nine clash with the Raiders.

If the Hornets can score points, they have shown in their first season of league-tag they can match it with some of the competition's heavyweights.

Are Murwillumbah finals bound?

THIS weekend's local derby between Tweed Coast and Murwillumbah has a lot riding on it. For the Mustangs, this is the start of a tough run of games.

After facing the second placed Raiders, the Mustangs face top of the ladder Rams, then finals contenders Evans Head, Byron Bay and Ballina.

A victory this weekend, or at least a solid performance will set them up for success during these crucial games. A bad loss however could be the beginning of a rough patch for the club.

Will the Raiders keep rolling?

TWEED Coast have just one blemish on their record, and have shown they are premiership contenders in 2019.

After nine rounds, the Raiders sit second, two points behind the Rams and more importantly, four points ahead of third placed Cudgen.

A game against an arch-rival always produces good football. This weekend may show how good the Raiders are, and why the Rams are not going to just run away with the title.

Who is in the top four?

BYRON Bay and Mullumbimby face off in one of the most intriguing matches of the LLT Premiership round.

The battle between fourth and fifth pits two sides against each other who have ambitions of playing finals football this season.

Separated on the ladder by just on point, the winner of this game will be in the top four.

A victory for Byron Bay could be more decisive. A win would move them three points clear of the chasing pack, and cement them in the top four.