Subscribe Today's Paper
Four charged after Kingscliff break and enter

Jodie Callcott
7th Nov 2019 4:07 PM
FOUR people faced court today charged with the alleged break and enter of a property at Kingscliff.

Police will allege about 9am yesterday, three men entered a home on Hungerford Lane, Kingscliff.

They allegedly stole several items before leaving in a white Mercedes with a female driver.

Police were contacted a short time later and started investigations.

About 1pm, officers attached to the Tweed/Byron Target Action Group attended a car park of a licensed premises on Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah, where they spoke with three men and a woman.

While searching the car, police found and seized iPads, cash, cannabis, methylamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and housebreaking implements.

All four were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

A 34-year-old Tweed Heads woman was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal, possess housebreaking implements, possess prohibited drug, and two counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.

A 29-year-old man from Clear Island Waters, Queensland, was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal, possess housebreaking implements and custody of knife in public place.

A 20-year-old man from Labrador, Queensland, was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal, and possess housebreaking implements.

A 20-year-old man from Toowoomba, Queensland, was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal, possess housebreaking implements, and custody of knife in public place.

All four were refused bail.

Tweed Daily News

