Four people, including a 92-year-old mobility scooter driver and a teenager, have been killed on Queensland roads during a 24-hour period.
News

Four dead in 24 hours in road crashes

by Cheryl Goodenough
27th Jun 2020 9:45 AM

A 92-year-old man riding a mobility scooter and a teenager are among four people who have died on Queensland roads in 24 hours.

Another three people have also been seriously injured.

The elderly man fell off the scooter when it collided with a car on a roundabout at Toowoomba about 10am on Friday.

He later died in hospital.

The teenager was a passenger in a car that hit a power pole at Pallara in Brisbane's south about 10pm on Friday.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman who was driving the car and a 17-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses tried to rescue a 34-year-old man from a burning car on the Bruce Highway, south of Cardwell, in northern Queensland just after 5pm on Friday.

The car the man was driving crashed into a tree before catching fire.

He was declared dead at the scene.

And in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, a 37-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle travelling off the Bruce Highway at Parklands about 11.30am on Friday.

He died in hospital soon after the crash.

Another motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries when he hit a small truck just before 3pm on Friday at Barmaryee in central Queensland.

The 32-year-old allegedly overtook several vehicles before hitting the truck, which was turning, police say.

He was flown to Brisbane with chest and head injuries.

Originally published as Four dead in 24 hours in Qld crashes

