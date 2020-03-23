Five more COVID-19 cases confirmed on NSW's Mid North Coast

FIVE further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on the Mid North Coast.

A male in his 50s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

A male in his 80s has been admitted to hospital after returning from overseas

A female in her 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

A male in his 70s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

A man in his 40s who has returned from overseas has tested positive to the virus and is in home isolation.

The new cases are unrelated to the 14-year-old female confirmed on Thursday evening.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Mid North Coast to eight, Stewart Dowrick, Chief Executive Mid North Coast Local Health District said.

"Mid North Coast Local Health District is contacting close contacts of the new cases, who are asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact," Mr Dowrick said.

"They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and any contact who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the infection.

With regard to the cases previously announced in the district:

A male in his 60s remains in home isolation

A female in her 60s remains in home isolation

A 14-year-old female is doing well and is in home isolation

The district has opened a COVID-19 assessment clinic at Port Macquarie Base Hospital and will shortly open clinics in Coffs Harbour and Kempsey.

Call 1300 001 956 hotline for details.

"These clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, and local health workers. People without symptoms do not need to be tested," Mr Dowrick said.

"The Port Macquarie clinic is open from 10am to 4pm weekdays. Patients are asked to present to the emergency department where they will be assessed and directed to the clinic as required.

"The district is asking everyone in Mid North Coast to play a part in containing the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes, maintain social distance and staying

home if you're unwell."

For further health advice, click here.