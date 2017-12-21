Four great Tweed Christmas treats

1. Husk Distillery

WHILE the drink that's on everyone's lips this Christmas is most likely Husk Distillers' Ink Gin, the North Tumbulgum distillery is making rum drinkers lick their lips in anticipation for their latest creation.

Husk Distillers' Spiced Bam Bam rum can be bought at Emmanuel's Wine shop in Kingscliff or found at any of the tantalisingly good Tweed eateries and major bottle shops.

Husk Distillers are launching a new spiced Rum product. :Harriet Messenger Scott Powick

2. Say cheese

THERE'S nothing like eating a bit of cheese between meals on Christmas.

There's plenty of great cheese makers on the Tweed, including Cheeses Loves You and Tweed Valley Whey Farmhouse Cheeses.

Find them on Facebook or at the local Tweed Markets.

3. Fill up a plate

FIGURING out what to serve up for dinner on Christmas Day doesn't have to be a challenge if you head down to Farm and Co at 529 Cudgen Rd, Cudgen.

The local farm picks their fruits and vegetables daily.

You can even get a bunch of sunflowers to add to the Christmas decorations.

4. Find a bargain

IF YOU still have last-minute Christmas shopping to do and are looking for something a little special, visit the Kingscliff Makets this weekend.

There will be plenty of quirky gifts to pick up just in time for the big day. The market will be open from 7am-1pm on Saturday, December 23 at Jack Bayliss Park, Marine Pde, Kingscliff.