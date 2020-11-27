Four men allegedly involved in Ballina death face court

Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, was arrested for the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

THE four men allegedly involved in a fight that resulted in the death of an East Lismore man in Ballina have had their charges certified.

Police will allege Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, Tyrese Hickling, 19, Heath Lyndan Cooper and Jeral Milner were involved in a fight near Hill and Park street, East Ballina on December 23.

During the fight, 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas suffered what was described by police at the time as “catastrophic head injuries”.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital before being taken off life-support on Boxing Day and died.

Only Mr Larsen-Tai has been charged with murder, as well as assault occasioning death, affray and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

Both Mr Hickling and Mr Milner are facing charges of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others and common assault.

Mr Cooper has been charged with affray.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor handed up four charge certificates, when all four men’s cases were briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the men, alongside their separate legal representation, would be participating in case conferences throughout December.

All four men will have their matters mentioned on February 10 in Lismore Local Court.

Only Mr Larsen-Tai remains bail refused, and the other three men are not required to appear in court next year unless legally represented.