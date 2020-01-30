Menu
Just before the traffic barricades came down last week on a new-look Wollumbin St, Murwillumbah.
Four month $1.5M upgrade of Tweed traffic route complete

Jessica Lamb
30th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
A KEY Murwillumbah intersection's $1.5 million upgrade has given a major Tweed thoroughfare a facelift and made it safer.

After four months of traffic interruption and one-way detours through the Murwillumbah CBD, Wollumbin St was reopened in time for the Australia Day long weekend last week.

All work was completed except the planting of the embankment due to the current Level 2 water restrictions.

Wollumbin St, from Nullum St to Byangum Rd, now has a new look with a shotcrete retaining wall on the upside embankment finished with stone paving.

The intersection of Wollumbin and Riverview streets, which forms the main traffic route from Murwillumbah to Kyogle, is no longer an uneven concrete surface after asphalt was applied to cover the historic concrete road section.

New sewer and stormwater services have been constructed and new kerb and gutter installed.

New pedestrian footpaths have also been built on both sides of Wollumbin St.

A Tweed Shire Council spokeswoman thanked residents of the area, motorists and nearby businesses for their patience during construction.

