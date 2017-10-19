Four people, including children, treated after crash

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash near Chinderah.

UPDATE: 5.07pm

TWO children were among those taken to hospital after a crash on the Pacific Hwy this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said two children and two adults were taken to the Tweed Hospital wutg minor injuries after the incident, which occurred in northbound lanes near Tweed Valley Way.

The cause of the incident was not yet known.

Initial report:

EMERGENCY services have been called to a two-vehicle collision on the Pacific Hwy near Chinderah.

Crews were called to the scene, in a northbound lane, shortly before 4.30pm.

It's understood Fire and Rescue crews from Kingscliff are attending, along with Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said one crew was at the scene of the incident, near Tweed Valley Way.