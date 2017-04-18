Four things for you to do this week

1. Mur'bah market

CELEBRATE the Farmers' Markets 6th anniversary at Murwillumbah Showgrounds tomorrow to experience the finest and freshest produce from the region. At this market local farmers sell their own fresh produce, including vegetables, meat, dairy, cheese, locally caught seafood, olives, nuts, honey, avocados, oz rice, and more.

2. Film Festival

HEAD to Coolangatta this Thursday to see legendary filmmaker Terence Davies' depiction of the life of poet Emily Dickinson in this elegant period drama anchored by a magnetic central performance from Cynthia Nixon. The event, held at BCC Cinemas, The Strand, begins at 10.30am and is a part of Gold Coast Film Festival 2017. Cost is $15 for adults and $13 for concessions.

3. Set for circus

GO TO Byron Bay for the school holiday circus and flying trapeze. Organisers say this event is open to children and adults. People aged five-years and older are welcome and can learn a range of exciting circus skills and experience a swing on the trapeze in their one day and half day holiday programs. Call 02 6685 6566 for details.

4. Supanova

QPOW on Broadbeach is on from April 21 to 23, incorporating the Supanova Pop Culture Expo and the Gold Coast Film Festival. Broadbeach will be celebrating throughout the weekend with plenty of activities for kids of all ages, including the Supanova Superhero Parade, live shows and movies. Event launches 9am, Friday.