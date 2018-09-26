Four things to do in the Tweed this week

The Under the Sea Sensory Experience is now at Tweed City.

1. Ray Cross memorial

Rugby league and sporting identities will gather at the Kirra Beach Hotel at noon on Friday to pay respects to the late Ray Cross.

Mr Cross, 65, died from prostate cancer earlier this month.

The fundraiser will cost $100 for entry and include a three hour drink package with food provided.

Funds raised will go to Mr Cross' family.

MUCH RESPECT: A benefit day will be held to assist Ray Cross's family. Aisling Brennan

2. Mur'bah musical

The Murwillumbah Theatre Company will present DoubleMask Youth Theatre Company's brand new musical, Mrs Lawson's All Star Radio on Friday and Saturday night at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for school students. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

Mrs Lawson's All Star Radio will be performed at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre this weekend.

3. Underwater world

A custom underwater world will be at Tweed City Shopping Centre from this week.

The free exhibit will take visitors to a life living under the sea that engages your senses of smell, sound, sight and touch.

The experience will run 10am-2pm Monday to Sunday and 10am-7pm Thursdays.

4. Garden show

Green thumbs of all kinds are invited to exhibit their beautiful flowers and plants at the Twin Towns and District Garden Club's 25th Annual Flower and Garden Show this weekend.

The annual flower and garden show is shaping up to be a blooming success from 2-5pm on Saturday at the Tweed Shire Civic Centre.