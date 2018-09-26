Menu
Login
The Under the Sea Sensory Experience is now at Tweed City.
The Under the Sea Sensory Experience is now at Tweed City.
Offbeat

Four things to do in the Tweed this week

Rick Koenig
by
26th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

1. Ray Cross memorial

Rugby league and sporting identities will gather at the Kirra Beach Hotel at noon on Friday to pay respects to the late Ray Cross.

Mr Cross, 65, died from prostate cancer earlier this month.

The fundraiser will cost $100 for entry and include a three hour drink package with food provided.

Funds raised will go to Mr Cross' family.

MUCH RESPECT: A benefit day will be held to assist Ray Cross's family.
MUCH RESPECT: A benefit day will be held to assist Ray Cross's family. Aisling Brennan

2. Mur'bah musical

The Murwillumbah Theatre Company will present DoubleMask Youth Theatre Company's brand new musical, Mrs Lawson's All Star Radio on Friday and Saturday night at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for school students. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

Mrs Lawson's All Star Radio will be performed at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre this weekend.
Mrs Lawson's All Star Radio will be performed at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre this weekend.

3. Underwater world

A custom underwater world will be at Tweed City Shopping Centre from this week.

The free exhibit will take visitors to a life living under the sea that engages your senses of smell, sound, sight and touch.

The experience will run 10am-2pm Monday to Sunday and 10am-7pm Thursdays.

4. Garden show

Green thumbs of all kinds are invited to exhibit their beautiful flowers and plants at the Twin Towns and District Garden Club's 25th Annual Flower and Garden Show this weekend.

The annual flower and garden show is shaping up to be a blooming success from 2-5pm on Saturday at the Tweed Shire Civic Centre.

Monika Ross is getting ready for the Tweed Garden Show
Monika Ross is getting ready for the Tweed Garden Show Scott Powick
four things tweed murwillumbah civic centre ray cross tweed city
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Last chance for gun owners to register firearms

    Last chance for gun owners to register firearms

    News The state-wide firearms amnesty closes on September 30

    • 26th Sep 2018 7:56 AM
    How to own 20 homes before you’re 30

    How to own 20 homes before you’re 30

    Property The hotspots where Australia’s newest property moguls will be ‘born’

    Graduation celebrations begin as HSC exam pressure heats up

    Graduation celebrations begin as HSC exam pressure heats up

    News Tweed students get ready for HSC exams.

    House burned while fire trucks sat idle

    House burned while fire trucks sat idle

    Politics Turf war between fire agencies has "left the community to suffer"

    Local Partners