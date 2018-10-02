Four things to do in the Tweed this week

1. Peaceful protest

A peaceful rally against the decision to build the new Tweed Valley Hospital on state significant farmland will take place this Friday.

The protest will rally against building the hospital on the red soil of Cudgen and be hosted by Team Relocate. The protest will take place at 10am at 103 Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South.

2. School reunion

A school reunion event is being held for ex-students from Murwillumbah High School for the year 1958 intermediate (third year) to be held at the Condong Bowling Club this Saturday, October 27.

For further information, contact Ken Stovin by phone on 0407678869 or email at kenjackstoves@hotmail.com.

3. The Rat Pack

The Rat Pack From Vegas perfectly recreates the Rat Pack's legendary Vegas concerts with their own seven-piece swing band.

Coming direct from the United States, the band will be performing at Twin Towns in Tweed Heads this Saturday from 8-11pm with tickets available online for $49.

4. Chillingham choir

THE Chillingham Voices Community Choir will perform at Pottsville Community Hall this Saturday.

The choir will present a varied program including the lively musical version of Jabberwocky.

The concert will be at Pottsville Community Hall at 2pm and tickets will be available on the door for $10.