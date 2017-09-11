Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Lanterns will light up the Terranora Broadwater this weekend.

1. Last chance

THIS week marks the last opportunity to see the David Hockney exhibition at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

The exhibition, Words and Pictures, is the gallery's first international touring show and will wrap up after this weekend.

The gallery is open 10am-5pm Wednesday to Sunday.

More info at artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au.

2. Garden Show

THE Twin Towns and District Garden Club's annual garden show will take place at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre on Brett St from 8.30am to 2.30pm this Saturday.

Exhibiting is open to both members and the general public and there's no fee to exhibit but cash prizes are available.

Exhibits will be accepted at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre.= from 2pm-5.30pm on Friday.

Admission $3 for adults, children free.

3. Home expo

THE annual Living for the Future Home Expo, hosted by Tweed Shire Council, will run from 10am-4pm this Saturday.

The day will include workshops on building with bamboo, bee keeping, food gardens and practical, affordable tips for sustainable living.

There will be delicious food and a range of local trade stalls.

4. River lights

THE Lights on the Tweed River celebration will be held along the Terranora Broadwater foreshore at Seagulls Club, Tweed Heads West from 3pm this Saturday with a Lantern Parade after dark.

Phone 02 6670 2400 to register for the lantern parade.

There will be fun activities for the whole family.