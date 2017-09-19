Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Karlee Robinson and Mitchell Hull at last weekend's fundraising event leading up to the 2017 Walk for Brain Cancer, which will be held along the Tweed Coast.

1. Help a good cause

THE Tweed Coast's third Walk for Brain Cancer, organised by Karlee Robinson (pictured) is on October 1 and one of its major fundraisers will be held in Kingscliff this Saturday.

The fundraiser will be held at Kingscliff Beach Hotel from 11am-4pm and there will be great prizes on offer.

The walk will be from Pottsville to Fingal on October 1.

2. Tax sorted

IF YOU'VE been putting off doing your tax, Pottsville Beach Neighbourhood Centre can help with free tax help on offer until the end of October.

If your tax affairs are simple and you earn $60,000 a year or less, you could be eligible for the group's help.

Bookings are essential, phone 02 6676 4555 or see PBNC's Facebook site.

3. Speak up

NEW members are always welcome at Twin Towns Toastmasters.

The club meets on the first and third Wednesday evening of each month from 7pm at Seagulls' Riverfront meeting room.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, September 20.

For more info about the club visit twintowns.toastmastersclubs.org.

4. Smokin' tunes

SMOKEHOUSE Country Music Club will be hosting its next event this Sunday, September 24.

The event will offer a chance to enjoy and dance to local country music throughout the afternoon from 1pm at Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club, Soorley St, Tweed Heads South.

For more information, contact Colin 0427 722 773.