Four things to do on the Tweed this week

A Muriel's Wedding sing-a-long will be held at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema.

1. Whiteley launch

THE Tweed Regional Gallery will celebrate the launch of its Brett Whiteley exhibition in two events this Thursday and Friday.

The gallery will host an Evening with Wendy Whiteley, 5.30 for 6.15pm on Thursday.

Tickets are $35 (Friends of the Gallery $30), bookings essential on 02 6670 2790.

The exhibition opening will be 5.30-8pm on Friday, no bookings required.

2. Muriel sing-along

FRIENDS of the Tweed Regional Museum will host a fundraising sing-a-long screening of Muriel's Wedding to celebrate 23 years since the film's release.

The film will be shown on Friday at the Regent Cinema, Brisbane St, Murwillumbah, 6.30 for 7pm.

Tickets are $25, available at the museum, cinema or online at cinemaregent.com.

3. Live music

Rockers Fat Albert will play at Saltbar in Kingscliff this Friday, September 29.

The group is known to offer a top performance and this set is sure to be no different.

The band will kick off its show from 8.30pm.

4. Club show

WALLY and the Gators will perform a live set at Club Banora this Saturday.

The band will kick off at 7.30pm at the Leisure Drive, Banora Point club.

The Gold Coast-based four piece rock group brings a diverse range of music to the stage, including 50s R&R country rock, 60s and 70s classics and more.