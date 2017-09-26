24°
Lifestyle

Four things to do on the Tweed this week

A Muriel's Wedding sing-a-long will be held at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema.
A Muriel's Wedding sing-a-long will be held at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema. Contributed

1. Whiteley launch

THE Tweed Regional Gallery will celebrate the launch of its Brett Whiteley exhibition in two events this Thursday and Friday.

The gallery will host an Evening with Wendy Whiteley, 5.30 for 6.15pm on Thursday.

Tickets are $35 (Friends of the Gallery $30), bookings essential on 02 6670 2790.

The exhibition opening will be 5.30-8pm on Friday, no bookings required.

2. Muriel sing-along

FRIENDS of the Tweed Regional Museum will host a fundraising sing-a-long screening of Muriel's Wedding to celebrate 23 years since the film's release.

The film will be shown on Friday at the Regent Cinema, Brisbane St, Murwillumbah, 6.30 for 7pm.

Tickets are $25, available at the museum, cinema or online at cinemaregent.com.

3. Live music

Rockers Fat Albert will play at Saltbar in Kingscliff this Friday, September 29.

The group is known to offer a top performance and this set is sure to be no different.

The band will kick off its show from 8.30pm.

4. Club show

WALLY and the Gators will perform a live set at Club Banora this Saturday.

The band will kick off at 7.30pm at the Leisure Drive, Banora Point club.

The Gold Coast-based four piece rock group brings a diverse range of music to the stage, including 50s R&R country rock, 60s and 70s classics and more.

Tweed Daily News
Council divided over 'Yes' vote for same-sex marriage

Council divided over 'Yes' vote for same-sex marriage

An extraordinary meeting will be held at 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 27 at the Murwillumbah Chambers.

Tweed student's take on State spelling bee

SMART COOKIE: Barkers Vale Public School student Kaara Stephens-Smith and Terranora Public School student Bradley Gilmour competed in the Premier's Spelling Bee.

Tweed schools sent their best spellers to the finals.

Police warn of counterfeit notes on the Tweed

Police have warned of counterfeit currency circulating on the Tweed.

Tweed police have warned of counterfeit money after dodgy $50 found

Have your say on the future of drone safety laws

The community has an opportunity to have a say on future drone laws.

Community can weigh in on the future of Australia's drone rules

Local Partners

'I hate my nephew's name, my sister should have consulted me'

A WOMAN posted in a parenting forum saying she dislikes her nephew's name and she should have been 'consulted' on the name choice.

'I need to s***': Why this unlucky dad copped a $1200 fine

Police revealed the reason this dad gave for his offence. Sheesh.

Range Rover Velar launches charm offensive

The new Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic 1st Edition.

Craig Duff finds Range Rover is onto another good thing.

Make your daughter a 'breastpert'

Emma Scrimshaw, 32, had a lump removed from her breast when she was 20.

Mothers are being urged to teach children to detect breast cancer

'You have to be sexy to wear this'

Amanda Cardoso says the small bikini has always been popular in Brazil, where she is from.

Cheeky summer beachwear trend leaves little to the imagination

It's hard yakka beating bowel cancer, but Bob did it

Operation Hard Yakka founder, Bob Davis has announced his run for senate in the Jacqui Lambie Network. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

There wasn't much to indicate Bob Davis was unwell.

Euthanasia: I want the right to die with dignity

HOPEFUL: Great-grandmother, Marjorie Lawrence became terminally ill four years ago and is pushing for the legalisation of voluntary euthanasia.

Marjorie Lawrence does not fear death.