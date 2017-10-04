22°
Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Glenda Ashby from the Point Danger Marine Rescue unit.
1. Tax time help

POTTSVILLE Beach Neighbourhood Centre is again offering free tax help until the end of October.

Tax help will be delivered from PBNC's main administration building, 12A Elizabeth St, Pottsville.

Bookings are essential, contact Pottsville Beach Neighbourhood Centre on (02)66764555 or see PBNC's Facebook site www.facebook.com/pbncinc.

2. New markets

The Design Collective Markets are on at The Cove, Tweed City on Friday, October 6 from 4pm to 9pm. There will be plenty of fun for the whole family.

For more information about the new event, see the full story on page 3.

3. Marine Rescue

VOLUNTEERS are needed for Marine Rescue Point Danger.

There are plenty of opportunities to help.

There are positions in Marine Operations, Communications, Fund Raising and Administration. For more information about Marine Rescue , contact Glenda on 0755369333.

4. Country music

SOUTH Tweed Sports Club will be exploding with country music on Sunday, October 8 with Caldera Country Music Club.

The afternoon starts at midday and admission is free.

They have a great line up of entertainers.

For more information, contact Gail on 0419282471.

