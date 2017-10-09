Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Lisa Dusi as Malabelle, Graham Scott as Ma, and Denis O'Hare as the Prince in Murwillumbah Theatre Company's production of Beauty and the Beast.

1. Market vibes

Enjoy good vibes at the Piggabeen Valley Market on Sunday, October 15. Also a fundraiser on behalf of the Children's Hospital Foundation, visitors can bring their own picnic rug or chairs, relax and enjoy the music while they brunch, lunch or shop.

The market runs from 9am-2pm at Piggabeen Hall, and there's still space available for stallholders. Phone 0409 596 983.

2. Theatre fun

Dress up, roll up and take a step back to the golden age of pantomime in Murwillumbah Theatre Company's take on French folk classic, Beauty and the Beast.

With slapstick humour, witty repartee, and corny jokes, Murwillumbah Civic Centre will echo with song with the re-telling of the folk favourite across six performances, beginning Friday, October 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $15 adults, $6 children and are available from the company's website, Larkins Electrical or at the door. Audience members are encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters.

3. Kingy laughs

There will be no shortage of laughs at Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Bowls Club on Thursday, October 12 from 7.30pm.

The fun and free event features the tall man of comedy, Andrew Nason, who'll be joined by the awesomely funny Ellen Briggs and emcee June Horden.

4. Pop perfection

Direct from the US to Twin Towns, Legacy, a tribute to Michael Jackson, will be brought to life by the renowned William Hall on Saturday, October 14 from 9pm (NSW).

The full-scale production brings the King's energy, dance, and music alive, with tickets starting at $50pp.

Visit Twin Towns online for more info and bookings.