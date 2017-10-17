Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Tim Jack Adams with his dog 'Sailor' for the rotary duck. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

1. Makers and finders

MURWILLUMBAH'S Makers and Finders Markets will return to Knox Park this Saturday from 9am-3pm.

There will be great food trucks, skincare, jewellery, pottery, vintage wares and more on offer next to the children's play area and youth precinct along with live music from Felicity Lawless.

2. Get creative

THINK Purple Art Studios will host its Abstracts and Wine Night this Friday. The 18-plus event will run from 7-10pm at the Industry Dr, Tweed Heads South Studio.

Materials and one glass of wine on entry, but you can also BYO you own wine and nibbles. Bookings essential. Phone 0415611342.

3. Time out

NEED a chance to switch off? Head along to the Mindfulness in the Mangroves session at Cudgen Creek on Saturday. Hosted by Watersports Guru and GreenX7 from 9.30am, the event will allow you to take some time out on a stand-up paddleboard. Get your tickets at watersportsguru.rezdy.com.

4. Brunch for health

MURWILLUMBAH TAFE will be hosting a brunch in support of Mental Health Month on Wednesday.

The educational facility, on Proudfoots Ln, Murwillumbah, will provide a host of healthy food and drinks. The event will run from 10am-1pm. For more information, please visit northcoasttafe.edu.au.