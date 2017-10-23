Four things to do on the Tweed this week

1. Kozii Classic

THE Kozii Cudgen Classic Carnival will be held this Saturday from 7am.

Competitors can take part in iron-person events along with board, swim, beach sprint races and team events.

Entries close 11.59pm on Friday.

Late entries on the day for an extra cost. For more info visit cudgenslsc.org.au.

2. Clean your town

GRAFFITI Removal Day will be marked at the Wommin Bay Rd underpass in Kingscliff from 6.30-9.30am on Sunday.

The day draws attention the the burden graffiti vandalism places on the shire's ratepayers.

More than 1500 volunteers took part in the day last year. Sign up at graffitiremovalday.org.au.

3. Info session

AN INFO session on amended plans for Casuarina and Salt Village residents to learn more about Casuarina Town Centre plans is on from 9am-12 noon this Saturday.

The session will be held in the carpark on Blue Horizon Dr.

RSVP via the Casuarina Town Centre Information Session Facebook page.

4. Vintage king

UK-BASED old-school music maestro Si Cranstoun (pictured) will hit the Showroom stage at Twin Towns Services Club this Friday.

The show will kick off at 9pm (NSW) at the Wharf St, Tweed Heads Club.