Four things to do on the Tweed this week

1. Murwillumbah Show

THE Tweed River Agricultural Society will host the 117th Murwillumbah Show this Friday and Saturday.

Head along to the Murwillumbah Showground for a great family atmosphere, carnival fun and a diverse range of exhibits, from old cars to livestock.

2. Orchids galore

THE Tweed District Orchid Society will host its 23rd annual show and fair at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre this weekend.

The show will run from 8.30am-4pm on Saturday and 8.30am-2pm (NSW) on Sunday.

Admission is $3.

There will be 15 professional vendors with a range of plants for sale.

3. Green thumbs

BILI Kids Child Care Centre in Bilambil Heights will host its Farm and Crafts Open Day from 10am-noon on Sunday.

The day will feature craft stalls, fun activities on the farm, face-painting, barnyard animals, live music, food and more.

The centre is located at 24 Buenavista Dr, Bilambil Heights.

4. Whiteley film

THE Regent Cinema in Murwillumbah will host a special screening of the documentary, Whiteley, based on the life of Australian painter Brett Whiteley on Sunday.

Brett Whiteley's work is on display at the Tweed Regional Gallery until December.

The screening is from 4pm. Tickets from $10 at the cinema or online.