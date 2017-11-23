Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Rabbit Robinson and Chris Eaton from the Round Mountain Girls.
Rabbit Robinson and Chris Eaton from the Round Mountain Girls. SCOTT POWICK

1. Bill busters

HAVE you been suffering from bill shock?

A Bill Busters event, hosted by Thrive 2484 and It Takes a Town, will be held at the Murwillumbah CWA Hall at 16 Queen St from 1.30-2.30pm this Thursday, November 23.

Learn about how your bill works and get tips on nabbing a better deal. RSVP to Jock on 0450904755.

2. Church carnival

THE Catholic Church Christmas Carnival and Tableau will be held in Murwillumbah this Saturday, November 25.

The event will kick off in the Mount St Patrick school grounds from 4pm with fete stalls, a chocolate wheel, rides and activities and a re-enactment of Jesus' birth at 7pm.

All are welcome.

3. Tweed talents

THE Tweed Coast's international touring Round Mountain Girls will return to South Tweed Sports Club for a free show this weekend.

The show will kick off at 7pm at the Minjungbal Drive club on Saturday.

The alternative country group has played at major festivals and always offers an entertaining show.

4. Food trucks

THERE will be food trucks, live music, barefoot bowls, music from Salt and Steel and kids activities on offer at Cabarita Beach Bowls and Sports Club this Sunday.

The Food Truck Sunset Session will be held at the Cabarita Rd, Bogangar, club from 2-8pm and entry is free.

The event is family-friendly.

Topics:  things to do in tweed what's on tweed

Tweed Daily News
GAS EXPLOSION: Family man, 'lovely bloke' severely hurt

GAS EXPLOSION: Family man, 'lovely bloke' severely hurt

THE Lismore Turf Club is "absolutely devastated" after secretary-manager Scott Jones suffered burns to 45 per cent of his body in this morning's explosion.

Council to consult on power price spike

Tweed Shire residents have been feeling the pinch of power prices.

Power prices have caused a power struggle between Tweed councillors

Ex-cop: 'I was 0.4mm away from shooting him'

Retired Senior Constable Troy Cutler speaking about the final moments of the police chase outside Lismore Local Court today.

Retired officer speaks out about infamous police chase

Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Council will assess whether an artificial reef could get the green light for Kingscliff to achieve better waves like the one Johanne Defay of France caught at the Future Classic in Lemoore.

There was plenty up for discussion at last week's meeting.

Local Partners

'Womanspreading': The bizarre new Instagram trend

FIRST there was “manspreading”, but now women are making “womanspreading” thing with the “unladylike” power stance taking over Instagram.

Caitlin Stasey slams ‘discriminatory’ fashion designers

Caitlin Stasey is not impressed by the way denim jeans don’t cater to the female form.

Aussie star Caitlin Stasey has hit out at the design industry.

Best pubs in Queensland: Never-say-die spirit going strong

Shaun McCubbin, manager of the Fitzroy Hotel which has been part of life in Rockhampton for more than a century.

Iconic pub 'part of the colour and character of a great community'

Cheap wine and a wet, wet tent

There are no photos of Damian Bathersby's new tent in the Gympie storm so here's a file photo of someone else's predicament after a different storm, somewhere else.

MEMORIES of the night Jimmy sang up a storm in Gympie.

Samsung QLED TV review: Size and quality matters

Samsung's QLED television range features vivid colours and deep blacks.

Samsung Smarthub makes multi-device use a breeze

2017’s worst Christmas gifts

You don’t want to find these gifts under your Christmas tree. Source: Alamy stock agency

Aussies will rack up a $29 billion credit card bill

Violet's lifesaving drug will cost more than $125,000 a dose

Violet Rickard, 6, pictured with her mother Anna Rickard, is hoping for access to medication that could help treat the degenerative disease SMA she has been diagnosed with.

Expensive treatment could be the difference between life and death