Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Rabbit Robinson and Chris Eaton from the Round Mountain Girls. SCOTT POWICK

1. Bill busters

HAVE you been suffering from bill shock?

A Bill Busters event, hosted by Thrive 2484 and It Takes a Town, will be held at the Murwillumbah CWA Hall at 16 Queen St from 1.30-2.30pm this Thursday, November 23.

Learn about how your bill works and get tips on nabbing a better deal. RSVP to Jock on 0450904755.

2. Church carnival

THE Catholic Church Christmas Carnival and Tableau will be held in Murwillumbah this Saturday, November 25.

The event will kick off in the Mount St Patrick school grounds from 4pm with fete stalls, a chocolate wheel, rides and activities and a re-enactment of Jesus' birth at 7pm.

All are welcome.

3. Tweed talents

THE Tweed Coast's international touring Round Mountain Girls will return to South Tweed Sports Club for a free show this weekend.

The show will kick off at 7pm at the Minjungbal Drive club on Saturday.

The alternative country group has played at major festivals and always offers an entertaining show.

4. Food trucks

THERE will be food trucks, live music, barefoot bowls, music from Salt and Steel and kids activities on offer at Cabarita Beach Bowls and Sports Club this Sunday.

The Food Truck Sunset Session will be held at the Cabarita Rd, Bogangar, club from 2-8pm and entry is free.

The event is family-friendly.