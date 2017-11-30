Menu
Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Murwillumbah Potters will soon be holding a sale of their work.
1. Pottery sale

MURWILLUMBAH Potters will be holding a sale of their work this weekend.

The sale will run from 9am-4pm (NSW) this Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3 at 76 Fernvale Rd, Fernvale.

Beautifully handmade tableware from more than 15 potters, demonstrations, food and more.

2. Kingscliff Tri

ATHLETES will take to the Kingscliff coastal strip for the Kingscliff Triathlon this Sunday.

There are a range of events including children-friendly races. Registration from $54 and is still open.

For more info or to register for the event, which takes place twice a year, visit the website: kingsclifftri.com.au.

3. Christmas fest

THE Cabarita Beach Christmas Festival will be held from 4-9pm (NSW) this Saturday on Pandanus Pde, Cabarita Beach.

The free community event will feature markets, food, family fun and a visit from Santa.

4. Village carols

THE Tyalgum Christmas Carols and Community Celebration will be held at the Tyalgum Community Hall on Coolman St from 5.30-8pm on Sunday.

Prizes for best boys and girls' nativity-themed costumes, live music, carols, raffled and food and drink available for purchase.

BYO torch. Santa will make a special appearance at the carols, which will be held outside if the conditions are dry, and inside the hall if raining.

