Four things to do on the Tweed this week

1. Jumping castles

TWEED SuperSports will host a jumping castle bonanza in conjunction with Aussie Bouncin' Bites on Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-3pm (NSW).

$12 for three hours for children five years and older. $6 for under-5s.

Tweed Super Sports is located at 14-18 Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah.

2. Bright idea

YOUNGSTERS can get school-ready and partake in some creative fun this week and next week at Begin Bright Kingscliff.

The business is offering a host of workshops in creativity, science and more in Level 1 of the Zo Building, 38-42 Pearl St, Kingscliff.

For more information visit beginbright.com.au/enrol/kingscliff.

3. Robotics workshop

BRICKS 4 Kidz will hold a coding with robotics workshop at Cudgen Leagues Club from 9.30am-4pm on Friday.

The workshop allows children aged seven and older to turn their Lego creations into operational robots.

Bookings are essential, visit bricks4kidz.com.au/currumbin or phone 0420300698.

4. Netball fun

SEAGULLS Netball Club will this week host a Netball Fun For All Clinic.

The clinic, held in conjunction with Tabatinga, is for players aged five to seven and will run at the Seagulls Club Auditorium on Gollan Dr, Tweed Heads West from 9am-10.30am on Thursday.

Entry is $20, phone Gayle on 0419544970 to book your place.