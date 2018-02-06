Menu
Four things to do on the Tweed this week

TextaQueen will hold a portrait workshop at the Tweed Regional Gallery this week.
TextaQueen will hold a portrait workshop at the Tweed Regional Gallery this week. Mark Ashkanasy

1. Texta skills

THERE will be a Texta Selfies workshop at the Tweed Regional Gallery from 10.30am-2pm this Sunday.

The Champions of Change workshop, in conjunction with the Between You and Me exhibition, will allow participants to make a self-portrait movie poster.

Suitable for ages 16 and over, $85 per person. To book, visit trybooking.com/TQWD.

2. Enduro time

THE Tweed Coast Enduro will be held in Pottsville on Saturday.

For more information or to book your place, visit tweedenduro.com.au.

The event will impact local traffic with Tweed Coast Rd closed from 6am-1pm between Coronation Ave and Wooyung to Tweed Valley Way.

Blackrocks Bridge and Philip St will also be impacted from 6am-3.30pm but won't be closed.

3. New playground

BANORA Point Uniting Church will hold the grand opening of its new playground from 4-6pm (NSW) on Saturday.

This will be in conjunction with Messy Church.

4. Live music

HEAD to Kingscliff Beach Hotel on Friday for a live show from Australian music legend Tex Perkins, supported by Ben Ely of Regurgitator.

The show will kick off at 7.30pm (NSW).

For full details about the show, see page 31 and for more music across the Tweed this week see the Gig Guide on page 32.

Tweed Daily News
