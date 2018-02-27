Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Nathan Kerr is gearing up for the upcoming Chinderah Chill Festival, to be held on 03rd March 2018 at Cudgen Leagues Club, Kingscliff.

1. Longboard open

THE Australian Longboard Surfing Open will kick off at Kingscliff Beach on Wednesday and will run until Sunday.

Head along to check out local and international stars of longboarding.

The event will feature fun activities for kids aged 5-10 from 9.30am (NSW) on Saturday and Sunday.

2. Secret film

Chauka, Please Tell us the Time was shot secretly inside Manus Island Detention Centre.

The film will be screened at the Regent Cinema, 5 Brisbane St, Murwillumbah at 2pm on Sunday.

Adults $12, concession $10, funds go to the Uki Refugee Project.

3. Clean up

YAK Hunters, The Anglermaniacs and Tweed Tackle and Marine will run a Clean Up Australia Day effort from 13 Greenway Drive, Tweed Heads South from 8am-1pm (NSW) on Sunday.

BBQ, lucky door prizes and more. See p 19.

4. Chilli festival

GET hot and spicy and support a good cause at the Chinderah Chilli Festival this weekend.

Tweed SES will collect $1 entry from the event, while Chinderah Scouts will benefit from the raffle on the day.

The festival will run from 12-6pm (NSW) at Cudgen Leagues Club, Wommin Bay Road, Kingscliff on Saturday.

Live entertainment, chilli products galore, licensed bar and the Seatonfire chilli chocolate challenge will be held from 2pm, followed by the extreme meatball challenge at 3pm.