Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Head on a garden tour with the Murwillumbah Garden Club this weekend. Liana Turner

1. Garden tour

GET into the swing of spring and enjoy a tour of prizewinning gardens with the Murwillumbah Garden Club on Sunday.

The tour will leave Knox Park at 8.30am and cost is $30 per person. Morning tea is included.

Lunch will be at Kingscliff Bowls Club.

Bookings to Leone 0266771403 or Mollie 0266722110.

2. Cotton on

THE Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre has cottoned on to social media and is holding a selfie competition to celebrate.

Visit the gallery and snap a selfie with your favourite work in the current Olive Cotton Award exhibition for a chance to win prizes.

For more details, see page 16.

3. Support your team

FINALS fever will hit the region with a handful of winter sports this weekend.

Hockey finals at Murwillumbah are from 10.30am today. The NRRRL finals will be held at Ballina's Kingsford Smith Park, starting with ladies' league tag from 9.30am.

QFA Northern Rivers will see Tweed Coast Tigers and the Byron Magpies clash from 2.15pm on Saturday at Byron Bay Sports Complex.

Football Gold Coast's 27 junior finals will be held at Arkinstall Park, Tweed Heads South, from 8am.

4. Sculpture festival

SWELL Sculpture Festival kicked off at Currumbin Beach yesterday.

Head along to check out the artworks as part of the 15th annual event.

The exhibition will run until next weekend. Visit swellsculpture.com.au for more information.

