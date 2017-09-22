Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Rachael Beck will return to the Northern Rivers to play Tyalgum in August.

Rachael Beck will return to the Northern Rivers to play Tyalgum in August. Kurt Sneddon

1. Garden serenade

MICHAEL Cormick and Rachael Beck, the original Beauty and the Beast stars, will perform in Tyalgum on Saturday.

The duo will showcase songs from Chess, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Les Miserables and more.

Tickets are $50 or lunch and show packages available from noon at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe, $85 each.

2. Grab a bargain

SECOND Hand Saturday will return this weekend, with garage sales across the region.

Hold your own garage sale or head along to one of the many being held as part of the event, which will see pre-loved goods find a second home across the north coast.

Visit secondhandsaturday.com.au to register or to find a sale.

3. Battle recharge

THE Battle Recharge cycling race will take place on the Tweed from Saturday to Monday.

The not-for-profit event is part of the state's tourism boost to help the Tweed recover from this year's flood damage and will showcase the region in four stages.

For more information about the event, visit battlerecharge.org.

4. Voice Weavers

TWEED'S own champion a-cappella choir, Voice Weavers, will perform a set of tunes from The Beatles in the Horizons Room at Twin Towns Services Club, in two shows at 11.30am and 3pm on Sunday.

Book your tickets early to reserve a seat.

Adults $28.50, concession $25. To book, visit voiceweavers.com.au.