Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

1. Open day

FINGAL Rovers Surf Life Saving Club will host its open day on Sunday.

Share in a barbecue at the clubhouse on Prince St, Fingal Head, learn more about surf life saving and sign up at the event, which will run from 11am-3pm (NSW).

Find Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club on Facebook for more info.

2. Cafe gig

PASTEL-POP reggae group Rachel by the Stream will perform at Sheoak Shack Gallery Cafe at 64 Fingal Rd, Fingal Head on Saturday night.

The group have recently returned from a UK tour and will bring their debut album, Positive Situation, to the cafe for the evening show. Doors open 7pm.

3. Beautiful show

MURWILLUMBAH Theatre Company has brought French fairytale Beauty and the Beast to the stage.

The show began on Friday night and will return at 5.30pm on Saturday, as well as the following two weekends.

Adults $15, children $6 from murwillumbahtheatre -company.com.au, Larkins Electrical or at the door.

4. Dress for a cause

TWEED Valley Equestrian Group will host a Power of Pink dressage and show jumping event on Saturday and Sunday, to raise funds for cancer research.

The event will run from 8am-6pm at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds. Information: www.tveg.org.au.