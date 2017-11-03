Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

1. Dance spectacular

TYALGUM'S Dance Spectacular will bring stunning talent back to the Tweed Valley on Saturday with Ballroom, Latin and New Vogue dance couples, backed by soprano Petah Chapman, at the Tyalgum Community Hall.

Doors open 7.30pm. Dinner and show $90 pp, show only $60. For more details, phone 0488713241.

2. Show continues

THE 117th annual Murwillumbah Show kicked off on Friday and will continue at the Murwillumbah Showground on Saturday.

From agricultural displays to carnival fun, fireworks, monster trucks and live music, there's something for everyone.

Full program at murwillumbahshow.com.

3. Veg out

THE Tweed's first all-vegan supermarket will hold its official opening on Saturday.

Vegan Aisle, located in Stuart Street, Tweed Heads, will hold its grand opening celebrations from 4-7pm (NSW).

Head along for a range of tastings and a peak at what the supermarket will offer. Find Vegan Aisle on Facebook.

4. Bake off

THE Great Uki Bake Off will return to the Uki Public Hall from 11am-1pm on Sunday.

No pre-registration required. Turn up with your baked goods on the day, or bring your appetite to try the entrants' creations.

There are prizes on offer from the Men's Shed, Happy Herb Company, Uki Pies and Uki Cafe.