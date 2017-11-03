News

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Rhett and Emma Salmon.
Rhett and Emma Salmon. contributed

1. Dance spectacular

TYALGUM'S Dance Spectacular will bring stunning talent back to the Tweed Valley on Saturday with Ballroom, Latin and New Vogue dance couples, backed by soprano Petah Chapman, at the Tyalgum Community Hall.

Doors open 7.30pm. Dinner and show $90 pp, show only $60. For more details, phone 0488713241.

2. Show continues

THE 117th annual Murwillumbah Show kicked off on Friday and will continue at the Murwillumbah Showground on Saturday.

From agricultural displays to carnival fun, fireworks, monster trucks and live music, there's something for everyone.

Full program at murwillumbahshow.com.

3. Veg out

THE Tweed's first all-vegan supermarket will hold its official opening on Saturday.

Vegan Aisle, located in Stuart Street, Tweed Heads, will hold its grand opening celebrations from 4-7pm (NSW).

Head along for a range of tastings and a peak at what the supermarket will offer. Find Vegan Aisle on Facebook.

4. Bake off

THE Great Uki Bake Off will return to the Uki Public Hall from 11am-1pm on Sunday.

No pre-registration required. Turn up with your baked goods on the day, or bring your appetite to try the entrants' creations.

There are prizes on offer from the Men's Shed, Happy Herb Company, Uki Pies and Uki Cafe.

Tweed Daily News

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Murwillumbah gets into the swing of showtime

Murwillumbah gets into the swing of showtime

Crowds set to return to Murwillumbah Show tomorrow

Great Uki Bake Off rises above the rest

CAKE TIME: The Great Uki Bake Off organiser Kylie McCaffrey plates up a selection of yummy cakes.

The Great Uki Bake Off is on Sunday, November 5.

Tweed residents can now apply for NDIS

Richmond MPJustine Elliot with Peter Smales and Mark Eather cut the ribbon on the new Social Futures and NDIA South East Queensland Office.

Social Futures opens new office to help applicants.

Crime scene set up after fire destroys tennis clubhouse

Emergency services inspect the scene after an early morning fire gutted the Terranora Tennis Centre.

Early morning fire destroys Terranora tennis centre

Local Partners