Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

There will be a host of Remembrance Day events on the Tweed this Saturday.
1. Remembrance Day

REMEMBRANCE Day events will be held across the region this morning.

Events will include those at Chris Cunningham Park and a luncheon at Twin Towns Services Club in Tweed Heads, the Murwillumbah War Memorial and Kingscliff Cenotaph.

See the full list of service times here.

2. Santa arrives

SANTA is facing a big festive photo season, and he will be welcomed to Tweed City Shopping Centre in a special parade this weekend.

There will be photo opportunities with the reindeer.

The parade and celebration will be held at the Minjungbal Dr centre from 11.30am-12.30pm (NSW) on Saturday.

3. Car boot sale

A CAR boot sale will be held in the Anglican Church grounds at Byangum Rd, Murwillumbah, on Saturday.

Join the fun and get in early for Christmas bargains at the event from 8.30am to noon. If it's raining, stalls will be available in the Undercroft.

For more information, contact Merilyn Gilmore on 0266722013.

4. Carol workshop

DO YOU love Christmas Carols but need to brush up on your skills?

Voice Weavers will hold a Christmas Workshop at the South Tweed Community Hall on the corner of Heffron St and Minjungbal Dr from 10.30am-3.30pm on Sunday.

Those hoping to join them for this year's Christmas concert should head along.

