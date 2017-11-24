Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

A starfish washed up on to the beach.
A starfish washed up on to the beach. SHIRLEY SINCLAIR

1. Christmas Fair

THE village of Burringbar will get into the festive spirit with its Giant Christmas Fair on Saturday.

The fair will run at the historic Burringbar Village Hall from noon to 6pm.

There will be more than 25 stalls featuring local artisans, food and drinks and more.

Shop local for Christmas and have some family fun.

2. Coffee and tunes

ROCKING for the Cats and Dancing for the Dogs will be held at Ground Control Coffee on Industry Dr, Tweed Heads South cafe from 9am-3pm on Saturday.

Find out about the future of Friends of the Pound on the Tweed and how you can help cats and dogs to find a new home.

Live music, open mic, face painting and more.

3. Music to heal

THE Donovans will perform a live show at Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club in support of a fundraiser for ill Tweed man Brian Bradshaw from 6pm tonight.

Tickets $75 per person, $600 per table of eight.

Raffle on the night.

For tickets contact Tracey Donnelly on 0413684345. 18+ event.

4. Ocean Insights

MARINE biologist Ted Brambleby will host an educational presentation at the Marine Environmental Education Centre, inside North Star Holiday Resort on Tweed Coast Rd, Hastings Point, from 1.30pm on Saturday.

Cost is $8 per person, $4 for resort patrons.

Suitable for eight years and above.

Topics:  whats on tweed

Tweed Daily News
Tweed River graduates step out in style

Tweed River graduates step out in style

Tweed River High formal

Sisters are doing it for themselves, in the job stakes

WORKING GIRL: Latest data from the ABS shows more women than men are working in the Tweed.

More women working on the Tweed than men: ABS statistics.

Our life and times in Laos

BACK HOME: This year's Tweed Australia Day ambassador Iain Finlay with wife Trish Clark on the deck of their North Tumbulgum home earlier this year. They are now in Laos overseeing the building of a school dormitory.

Tweed couple's vision takes root in Laos school

A fresh face for the Nationals in the Lismore electorate

WIN: Austin Curtin is the NSW National Party's Lismore candidate.

This farmer is set to help Murwillumbah.

Local Partners

Ranting man tries to remove 'dangerous' toys from Kmart

A MAN has been filmed ranting about roller skates needing to be removed from Kmart shelves as "a duty of care".

No screen-time for babies: shock new warning for parents

New guidelines for parents recommend no screen-time for kids under two

Couple need to conceive a child to save their son

'If we can't conceive - we will lose Fletcher forever'

How many calories you should eat to lose weight

As a rough guide, a small female doing less than an hour of exercise each day will require just 1400 to 1600 calories each day. (Pic: iStock)

How many calories you should eat a day to lose weight

Black Friday 2017 sales discount codes and secret deals

FILE PHOTO

Huge list of best Black Friday sales and secret codes

Celebrity chef says we've been cooking pasta all wrong

Scott Conant has revealed the perfect way to cook Bucatini pasta. Picture: Supplied

Celebrity chef Scott Conant says you’ve been cooking pasta all wrong

Chief calls for right-to-die laws in NT

Mr Gunner’s letter follows voluntary euthanasia laws passing in Victoria’s Upper House.

The Northern Territory wants federal action on Euthanasia