Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

1. Christmas Fair

THE village of Burringbar will get into the festive spirit with its Giant Christmas Fair on Saturday.

The fair will run at the historic Burringbar Village Hall from noon to 6pm.

There will be more than 25 stalls featuring local artisans, food and drinks and more.

Shop local for Christmas and have some family fun.

2. Coffee and tunes

ROCKING for the Cats and Dancing for the Dogs will be held at Ground Control Coffee on Industry Dr, Tweed Heads South cafe from 9am-3pm on Saturday.

Find out about the future of Friends of the Pound on the Tweed and how you can help cats and dogs to find a new home.

Live music, open mic, face painting and more.

3. Music to heal

THE Donovans will perform a live show at Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club in support of a fundraiser for ill Tweed man Brian Bradshaw from 6pm tonight.

Tickets $75 per person, $600 per table of eight.

Raffle on the night.

For tickets contact Tracey Donnelly on 0413684345. 18+ event.

4. Ocean Insights

MARINE biologist Ted Brambleby will host an educational presentation at the Marine Environmental Education Centre, inside North Star Holiday Resort on Tweed Coast Rd, Hastings Point, from 1.30pm on Saturday.

Cost is $8 per person, $4 for resort patrons.

Suitable for eight years and above.