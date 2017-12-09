Menu
Entertainment

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

A Holi-inspired Festival will be held in Eungella this weekend.
A Holi-inspired Festival will be held in Eungella this weekend.

1. Colour festival

A VIBRANT colour festival will be held in Eungella, west of Murwillumbah, on Saturday.

The Holi Festival-inspired event will run from 3-6pm (NSW) and will be a fundraiser for the Hare Krishna School on 525 Tyalgum Road, where it will be held.

Non-toxic colours will be thrown during the festival and there will be a dance performance, live music, yoga, kids' magic show, food and more.

2. Christmas carols

SEAGULLS Club on Gollan Drive, Tweed Heads West will host the annual Christmas carols on Saturday.

The event will run from 6-8pm (NSW) and will feature guest performers and St Joseph's and Bilambil primary school choirs.

Comunity Christmas carols will be held at Tumbulgum Hall on the corner of Government Road and Riverside Drive from 5pm (NSW) on Sunday.

There will be children's entertainment, a community band, sing-along carols, food and drink.

Carols will also be held at Coolangatta from 4pm (NSW) on Sunday and Kingscliff from 6pm on Tuesday, December 12.

3. New church

THE official opening of Ganggalah Church, Training Centre and Aboriginal Arts will be held from 5pm (NSW) on Saturday at 139-141 Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South.

4. Santaland

THE Murwillumbah and District Business Chamber is hosting Santaland at the Salvos Store, Murwillumbah, in the lead-up to Christmas to offer photos with Santa and encourage residents to shop locally.

Santaland will operate 10am-12.30pm on Saturday, December 9 then December 15-16 and 18-23.

Photos from $8.

Tweed Daily News
