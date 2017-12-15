Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

There are plenty of festivities on the Tweed this weekend.

Renee Albrecht

1. Christmas joy

IF YOU'RE still scrambling to get your Christmas shopping finalised, the Salt Village Christmas Market has you covered.

The market will take place at 1 Bells Blvd, Salt Village from 8am-4pm on Saturday.

Santa, a jumping castle, petting zoo, free face-painting for the kids and live entertainment will entertain all ages at the Central Park event.

2. Kids' party

CHINDERAH Tavern will be hosting a kids' Christmas Party from 12-3pm on Sunday, December 17.

Santa will be visiting and there will be ample activities for all the family.

This includes a jumping castle, face-painting and balloon artist to bring festive joy to youngsters and adults alike.

Free entry.

Chinderah Tavern is at 156 Chinderah Bay Drive.

3. Next big wet

MURWILLUMBAH will get wet again - but this time by choice - on Saturday.

The town's giant water fight, The Other Big Wet, will be held at the Murwillumbah football fields on Queensland Road from 11am-2pm.

There will be free water fights, a colour run and more.

There will be 30 foam water pistols available but residents are asked to bring their own goggles and foam pistols.

4. Piggabeen market

THE Piggabeen Valley Market will have a special Christmas instalment from 9am-2pm on Sunday.

Get your Santa photos in a beautiful bush setting or in the historic Piggabeen Hall.

Live music will play from 9am-1.30pm, with a Christmas hat parade from 11am.

Stalls will sell items from crystals, clothes, fruit and veg, bric-a-brac and more.

The next market is on February 18.