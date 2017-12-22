Menu
Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Check out the fireworks at Salt Village on Christmas Eve.
Check out the fireworks at Salt Village on Christmas Eve. Earl M Villegas

1. Church production

ELEVATION Church in Tweed Heads will hold its two instalments of its Christmas Unwrapped production on Sunday morning.

Christmas Unwrapped is a family-friendly event and will feature carols and other Christmas songs, free coffee, presents for the kids and more.

It will take place at 56 Caloola Drive from 9-11am (NSW) on Sunday.

2. Christmas together

THE Church of Christ will run a Christmas Eve event for the whole family at Chinderah Super Sports, 14-16 Chinderah Bay Drive, from 9am on Sunday.

Carols, gift-giving and continental brunch with jumping castles for the kids.

Pantry and other essentials donations welcomed to help those in need this Christmas.

To RSVP, email office@ tweedcoc.com or phone 02 6674 8696.

3. Festive flow

THE Flow State Co in Kingscliff will host a complimentary community yoga class on from 8-9am on Saturday.

The class will draw upon fun flow styles of yoga. All welcome, including children and pets. No experience needed.

Bring a yoga mat if you have one. The Flow State Co is located at 9 Gunnamatta Avenue, Kingscliff.

Find The Flow State Co on Facebook for more information.

4. Have a blast

HEAD to Salt Village's dining precinct for fireworks, delicious food, pop-up champagne bars and live music on Christmas Eve.

Free fun from 4-6pm. Fat Albert will play at Saltbar from 8.30pm and fireworks from 8.30pm.

This will mark the first time fireworks have been on offer for Christmas Eve at Salt Village, and is in addition to their traditional New Year's Eve fireworks.

