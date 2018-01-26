Menu
Lifestyle

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

The Starlight Cinema will host another film this weekend.
The Starlight Cinema will host another film this weekend. Nikki Todd

1. Starlight cinema

THE Starlight Cinema will be lit up once more at Cabarita Beach on Saturday.

There will be a free screening of The BFG - based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name - which is a family friendly flick.

Bring a deck chair or picnic rug and enjoy food trucks in the Victory Park on Pandanus Parade from 6pm with the film kicking off at dusk, about 7.45pm (NSW).

2. Vegan BBQ

THE Vegan Aisle Eatery and Bar will hold its first big event on Saturday to celebrate the Australia Day long weekend.

The cafe, which recently opened, will be playing the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown from noon (NSW) and will be holding a vegan sausage sizzle. The event will run from noon to 6.30pm as shop 247a, Tweed City Shopping Centre (near the Greater Building Society).

3. Splash party

THE Cabarita Beach Bowls and Sports Club will be holding a mobile water park splash party from 2-8pm (NSW) on Sunday.

Bring the whole family and enjoy the giant inflatable pools which will take over the bowling green. There will be live music from Byron-based musician Dan Hannaford throughout the event along with street food vendors offering their delicious goodies.

4. Open day

IF YOU'RE looking to find the right dance class, Moira's Dance Studio in Murwillumbah will hold an open day and enrolment day on Saturday.

The studio will be open from 9.30-11.30am (NSW) at the Autumn Club, 16 Tumbulgum Rd Murwillumbah. Classes kick off on February 2 and will include ballet, jazz, contemporary, tap and character dance. Open to ages seven and up.

