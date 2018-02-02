Menu
Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

South Tweed Junior Rugby League Club will hold its sign-on day on Saturday.
1. Sign-on

The sign-on will take place at South Tweed Football Club from 10am-2pm (NSW).

Find more information about the club at facebook.comSouthTweedJRL.

2. Craft workshop

THINK Purple Art Studios will host a crochet workshop for beginners and intermediates from 10.30am-1.30pm (NSW) on Saturday. Learn the basics of crochet or build on your existing skills.

The workshop is $45 per person, phone the studio on 0415611342 to book your place.

3. Salty Sounds

THE Surf Club Kingscliff will host classic rock tribute Living in the 70s for a live show on Sunday afternoon.

The show will feature some of the big hits from the '70s including music from The Doors, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Free, Steve Miller Band, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers, Steppenwolf and more from 4-8pm (NSW).

The club is on the corner of Marine Parade and Seaview Street, Kingscliff.

4. Gallery shows

THERE is always plenty to see at the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre, which is open 10am-5pm (NSW) Wednesday to Sunday.

Currently on display are Duxford Street Interiors in the Margaret Olley Art Centre, Go Figure - works from the collection in the Withey Family Gallery, The Prime Ingredient in a Big Piece of Pi by Frank Murri, Textaqueen's touring exhibition, Between You and Me, Alasdair Macintyre's The adventures of Aecap and more.

Visit the gallery's website, artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au for more information on upcoming exhibitions.

