Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Head along to the King St Vet's fundraiser for wildlife this weekend.
Head along to the King St Vet's fundraiser for wildlife this weekend. Che Chapman

1. Art show

THE Spray Booth Art Show is now being exhibited at the M-Arts precinct in Murwillumbah.

The show went on display on Friday and will be on display from 9am-noon (NSW) each day until the closing party, which will be held from 3-6pm on Sunday, February 25.

The arts hub is on Proudfoots Lane, Murwillumbah. Find M-Arts on Facebook.

2. Lifestyle market

THE Jack Evans Boat Harbour Lifestyle Market will be back in the region from 8am-2pm on Sunday.

The market is held on the third Sunday of each month and features entertainment, food trucks, markets and more.

3. Police open day

THE Tweed Heads Police Station will hold a public open day from 10am-2pm (NSW) on Sunday.

Superintendent Wayne Starling said it would give the public a chance to have a good look at the new Wharf Street station which opened last September.

The day will feature a guided tour of the station and a car park display including police cars and bikes, mounted police, the dog squad, photo opportunities and plenty more.

There will be a barbecue, with gold coin donations going towards the Police and Community Charity Ball.

4. Wildlife help

KING Street Veterinary Hospital in Murwillumbah will hold an open day to raise funds for Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers from 2-4pm (NSW) on Saturday.

There will be a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, a coffee van, face painting, a snake presentation, raffles and more.

Also take a behind-the-scenes look at the veterinary hospital, located at 3 King Street, Murwillumbah.

Tweed Daily News
