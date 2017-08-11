Four things to do this week on the Tweed

1. Pottery sale

STOKERS Design Studio is moving. Before they do, they are holding a big moving sale. Come and find great bargains at the store on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

The studio is located at 224 Stokers Rd, Stokers Siding, and is open from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, call 0497 656 624.

2.David Hockney

THERE'S still plenty of time to see the Tweed Regional Gallery's first international touring exhibition.

Featuring the works of David Hockney, the exhibition presents four major suits of the artists' prints produced between 1961 and 1977.

Tickets cost $10. The Tweed Regional Gallery is at 2 Mistral Rd, South Murwillumbah.

3. Talent show

GET ready to see some amazing talents at the Piggabeen's Got Talent show on Saturday, August 12. Many different acts will be performing during the show .

The event is raising money for the Piggabeen Hall. Cost of entry is a gold coin donation and the show starts at 5pm in the hall at 525 Piggabeen Rd, Piggabeen.

4. Kingscliff Markets

THE Kingscliff Lions Markets are on again today Saturday, August 12 from 7am to 1pm at Jack Bayliss Park, Marine Pde, Kingscliff.

Stock up on all of your presents by exploring the number of unique stalls offering locally-made gifts, clothes and other items.