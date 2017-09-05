23°
Entertainment

Four things to do this week on the Tweed

Josh Jones 12 year old Cudgen Surf Lifesaving Club nippers star. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Daily News
Josh Jones 12 year old Cudgen Surf Lifesaving Club nippers star. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Daily News Nolan Verheij-Full

1. 25 years of Fins

FINS Restaurant will mark 25 years and celebrate the launch of the brand's new homestead venue this Sunday.

Head chef Steven Snow has selected some of his favourite foodie talents to make the day one to remember.

For more information about the celebration of the new venue visit fins.com.au.

2. Nippers sign-ons

A HANDFUL of nippers clubs across the region will hold sign-on events this Sunday.

Head along to one of these sign-ons: Cudgen Nippers from 9am-noon at Kingscliff Community Pool, Salt club from 10am-noon at Salt SLSC, Rainbow Bay from 9am on the beach and Tugun from 9-11am at Currumbin Pool.

3. Tyalgum Music Festival

TYALGUM Music Festival will return for another great year with a three-day event running from Friday to Sunday.

The festival's opening gala will be held from 7pm on Friday while the Queensland Chamber Orchestra will perform the same time on Saturday. More info and bookings at tyalgumfestival.com.au.

4. Finals fever

THE Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final is this Sunday, with first-graders Cudgen facing Ballina at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

The day will include ladies' league tag from 9.30am, under-18s from 11am, reserve grade (Cudgen v Marist Brothers) from 12.30pm and first grade from 2.30pm. Entry $12, under-16s free.

Tweed Daily News
Tweed gig guide: Star power hits the stage

Tweed gig guide: Star power hits the stage

Boy from the bush and an Australian pop favourite are back in town

St Joseph's School turns 100

FAMILY TIES: Joan Sands with Lucy, Elliott and Alissa Green are a few of the five generations of the same family who have all attended St Joseph's Primary School. (BELOW) Joan Sands during her school days.

Centenary celebrations focus on school history.

Council's deputy mayor position up for grabs

DEPUTY MAYORAL RACE: Labor Councillor Reece Byrnes has his eyes set on becoming the next deputy mayor of the Tweed.

Councillors will elect the next deputy mayor on September 21.

Missing solar panels leave students in the dark

BACK TO SCHOOL: Crabbes Creek Public School students Dylan O'Brien, Zac Johnston, Ivy Eadsforth, Donovan Eadsforth and Rainbow Utopia return back to their flood-damaged school after months of repairs.

Crabbes Creek Public School students return home.

Local Partners