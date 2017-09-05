Four things to do this week on the Tweed

1. 25 years of Fins

FINS Restaurant will mark 25 years and celebrate the launch of the brand's new homestead venue this Sunday.

Head chef Steven Snow has selected some of his favourite foodie talents to make the day one to remember.

For more information about the celebration of the new venue visit fins.com.au.

2. Nippers sign-ons

A HANDFUL of nippers clubs across the region will hold sign-on events this Sunday.

Head along to one of these sign-ons: Cudgen Nippers from 9am-noon at Kingscliff Community Pool, Salt club from 10am-noon at Salt SLSC, Rainbow Bay from 9am on the beach and Tugun from 9-11am at Currumbin Pool.

3. Tyalgum Music Festival

TYALGUM Music Festival will return for another great year with a three-day event running from Friday to Sunday.

The festival's opening gala will be held from 7pm on Friday while the Queensland Chamber Orchestra will perform the same time on Saturday. More info and bookings at tyalgumfestival.com.au.

4. Finals fever

THE Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final is this Sunday, with first-graders Cudgen facing Ballina at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

The day will include ladies' league tag from 9.30am, under-18s from 11am, reserve grade (Cudgen v Marist Brothers) from 12.30pm and first grade from 2.30pm. Entry $12, under-16s free.