Four things to do this week on the Tweed

Santa had some treats for the kids at the Tyalgum Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 3.

Santa had some treats for the kids at the Tyalgum Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 3. Liana Turner

1. Kingscliff Markets

HEAD on down to the Kingscliff Markets this weekend to find the perfect Christmas gift.

There's plenty of stalls offering unique fashion, jewellery, artwork, food and flowers.

The Kingscliff Markets is open from 7am-1pm on Saturday, December 9 at Jack Bayliss Park, Marine Pde, Kingscliff.

2. Christmas Carols

BRING your best signing voices for a night of Christmas carolling in Tumbulgum this weekend.

There will be plenty of joy to be found as a community band, children's entertainment and a carol sing-a-long is sure to lift the spirits ahead of Christmas.

The carols will be starting from 5pm on Sunday, December 10 at the Tumbulgum Hall.

3. Christmas raffle

THE Tweed Hospital Auxiliary is selling tickets for its Christmas raffle.

There is a wonderful first prize of $500 cash.

Tickets will be on sale at various venues around the Tweed.

All proceeds go towards purchasing equipment for the Tweed Hospital.

4. Food trucks

SPEND your summers sipping on a cocktail at the pop-up bar and gourmet food truck festival at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club.

The pop-up bar is back by popular demand and is opening on Friday, December 8 from 4pm.

There will be live entertainment and a variety of food trucks each weekend.