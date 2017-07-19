Four things to do this week

Tweed on Film exhibition is showcasing the wedding dress from Muriel's Wedding.

1. Play School Live

BRING the kids along to Play School Live In Concert: The Prince of Bears show at Dreamworld on Monday, July 24.

The only performance outside of the official tour, kids can enjoy familiar songs, games and stories.

Shows also include the real stars in Humpty, Jemima, Big Ted and Little Ted.

2. Comedy Fest

THE Sydney Comedy Festival is back at Twin Towns Showroom on July 21 at 8.30pm for another huge night of laughs.

The showcase will feature some of the funniest comedians from this year's festival for two hours of hard hitting laughter.

Visit www.comedyshowcase. com.au.

3. Tweed on Film

GO behind-the-scenes of some of the films made on the Tweed at the Tweed Regional Museum, Murwillumbah.

The exhibition features objects, movie props, behind the scenes photographs of productions filmed here, including Muriel's Wedding. Open to November 25.

4. Chillingham√ Voices

SIT back and enjoy an evening with the Chillingham Voices Choir's A Sip, a Sup and a Sing on July 28 at 6pm in the Chillingham Hall on Numinbah Rd.

The evening will feature entertainment and supper, including a glass of port or sherry on arrival. Tickets $15.