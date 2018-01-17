Four things to do this week

Rewilding workshop at the Nimbin Show

1. Survival skills

GET the kids outdoors these school holidays by sending them to a weapons, traps and tracking workshop in Kungah.

The ReWild workshop is designed to teach children about primitive hunting and trapping methods.

The workshop is for children aged 7-15 and is on Thursday, January 18 from 9am-4pm.

Cost is $85.

For more information, phone 0266797374.

2. Makers market

THE Murwillumbah Makers and Finders market is on this weekend in Knox Park, Murwillumbah.

There will be plenty of quirky and unique items to buy at the craft market.

Open Saturday, January 20 from 9am-2pm.

3. Making music

KEEP the children entertained these school holidays by enrolling them in a music class.

Tweed Creative Studios is hosting different music classes this week, including a harmonica workshop on Tuesday, January 23 for $50.

There's also a youth music industry workshop for 12-17 year olds starting today and runs until Friday, January 19. For more information, visit www.tweedcreative studios.com.au.

4. Friendly markets

PICK up a bargain at the Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market on Sunday morning.

The Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market is held on the corner of Recreation and Florence Sts in Tweed Heads every Sunday from 7am-1pm.