Menu
Login
News

Four things to do this week

Rewilding workshop at the Nimbin Show
Rewilding workshop at the Nimbin Show
Aisling Brennan
by

1. Survival skills

GET the kids outdoors these school holidays by sending them to a weapons, traps and tracking workshop in Kungah.

The ReWild workshop is designed to teach children about primitive hunting and trapping methods.

The workshop is for children aged 7-15 and is on Thursday, January 18 from 9am-4pm.

Cost is $85.

For more information, phone 0266797374.

2. Makers market

THE Murwillumbah Makers and Finders market is on this weekend in Knox Park, Murwillumbah.

There will be plenty of quirky and unique items to buy at the craft market.

Open Saturday, January 20 from 9am-2pm.

3. Making music

KEEP the children entertained these school holidays by enrolling them in a music class.

Tweed Creative Studios is hosting different music classes this week, including a harmonica workshop on Tuesday, January 23 for $50.

There's also a youth music industry workshop for 12-17 year olds starting today and runs until Friday, January 19. For more information, visit www.tweedcreative studios.com.au.

4. Friendly markets

PICK up a bargain at the Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market on Sunday morning.

The Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market is held on the corner of Recreation and Florence Sts in Tweed Heads every Sunday from 7am-1pm.

Topics:  makers and finders market rewild your tribe tweed heads men's shed

Tweed Daily News
Gig guide: What's on this week

Gig guide: What's on this week

Find out where to hear some great live music this week.

Stay up to date with the Tweed Link

The Tweed Link is now available in the Wednesday community edition of the Tweed Daily News.

Read the Tweed Link in this week's Tweed Daily News.

Vehicle destroyed in blaze outside home

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Bilambil Heights on Monday afternoon.

A car was destroyed by fire in Bilambil Heights yesterday afternoon

Youth and businesses succeeding together in Tweed

CONGRATULATIONS: A group of 12 local youth graduated from the inaugural Community Connections - Local Youth, Local Employers program last week.

Tweed businesses help TAFE students land jobs.

Local Partners