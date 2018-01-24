Four things to do this week

Join the junior tennis clinic at Kingscliff Tennis club this week.

1. Junior tennis club

GET the kids onto the tennis court these school holidays by signing them up for lessons at Kingscliff Tennis Club.

The club is hosting a holiday clinic until Thursday, January 25 from 9.30am-11.30am.

The clinic offers a chance for children to learn some technical skills while also enjoying physical activities that cater for players of all standards between the ages of 5-13 years old. Cost is $25 per day.

Contact 0404344346 or email kingsclifftennis club@outlook.com

2. Barefoot bowls

CELEBRATE summer at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club Pop up bar on Friday, January 26 from 4pm (NSW).

Bring your friends and family and enjoy a game of Barefoot Bowls, grab something to eat from the variety of gourmet food trucks and listen to live music. Contact 0266741404.

3.Burleigh surf pro

THE Burleigh Surf Pro four-day festival starts on Thursday, January 25 and runs all across the long weekend finishing on Sunday, January 28.

There will be food trucks, music, entertainment and movies also running across the weekend to keep the whole family entertained. For more information, visit www.surfingaustralia.com

4. Tweed markets

PICK up a bargain at the Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market on Sunday morning from 7am on the corner of Recreation and Florence Sts, Tweed Heads.