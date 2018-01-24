Menu
Login
News

Four things to do this week

Join the junior tennis clinic at Kingscliff Tennis club this week.
Join the junior tennis clinic at Kingscliff Tennis club this week. Blainey Woodham
Aisling Brennan
by

1. Junior tennis club

GET the kids onto the tennis court these school holidays by signing them up for lessons at Kingscliff Tennis Club.

The club is hosting a holiday clinic until Thursday, January 25 from 9.30am-11.30am.

The clinic offers a chance for children to learn some technical skills while also enjoying physical activities that cater for players of all standards between the ages of 5-13 years old. Cost is $25 per day.

Contact 0404344346 or email kingsclifftennis club@outlook.com

2. Barefoot bowls

CELEBRATE summer at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club Pop up bar on Friday, January 26 from 4pm (NSW).

Bring your friends and family and enjoy a game of Barefoot Bowls, grab something to eat from the variety of gourmet food trucks and listen to live music. Contact 0266741404.

3.Burleigh surf pro

THE Burleigh Surf Pro four-day festival starts on Thursday, January 25 and runs all across the long weekend finishing on Sunday, January 28.

There will be food trucks, music, entertainment and movies also running across the weekend to keep the whole family entertained. For more information, visit www.surfingaustralia.com

4. Tweed markets

PICK up a bargain at the Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market on Sunday morning from 7am on the corner of Recreation and Florence Sts, Tweed Heads.

Tweed Daily News
Ecologist sizes up fire's impact as crews monitor scene

Ecologist sizes up fire's impact as crews monitor scene

Fire crews are continuing to monitor a fire burning on the Tweed Coast as the impact on Kings Forest wildlife is assessed

Truck rolls over on Pacific Hwy

A truck has rolled over on the Pacific Hwy near Tweed Heads.

Emergency services are at the scene of a truck roll-over

Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

Two men in custody after roadside arrests with weapons drawn.

PHOTOS: Crews work through the night as fire burns 100ha

Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade captain Troy Middlebrook watches over the Kings Forest fire on Tuesday, January 23.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene of a Tweed Coast fire

Local Partners